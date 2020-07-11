Pak intensified ceasefire violations amid Indo-Chinese standoff, 2,542 violations recorded till June 30

Amid the Indo-Chinese standoff in eastern Ladakh, Pakistan had also intensified ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 2,542 violations were recorded by the Indian Army till June 30.

South of the Pir Panjal, the army lost nine soldiers in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors this year.

A senior official, on condition of anonymity, said, “In 2016, Pakistan had violated ceasefire violations 228 times, in 2017 the violations rose to 860. In 2018, they almost doubled to 1,629. In 2019, there were a staggering 3,289 ceasefire violations.”

“This year, till June 30, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire 2,542 times and we anticipate more violations,” he added.

India and Pakistan, both of whom possess nuclear weapons, had mutually brokered a truce deal in November 2003, which of late has been left in tatters.

Both countries have reiterated that in case of an issue, restraint will be exercised and the matter will be resolved through the mechanism of hotline contacts and border flag meetings at local commanders’ level.

‘15-16 terror launch pads across LoC’

“However, Pakistan has always backtracked from its commitment because it has to export terrorists from terror factories operating on its soil. There are around 150 terrorists in 15 to 16 terror launch pads across the LoC waiting to infiltrate to this side of the border,” said the officer.

The 3,289 violations recorded last year were the highest in 16 years.

The officer also said that in 2019 the Northern Command lost two officers, three junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and 72 other ranks along the LoC and in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This year, we have lost nine bravehearts at the Pir Panjal range,” he said.