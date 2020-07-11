Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Pak intensified ceasefire violations amid Indo-Chinese standoff, 2,542 violations recorded till June 30

Pak intensified ceasefire violations amid Indo-Chinese standoff, 2,542 violations recorded till June 30

Nine soldiers have lost their lives this year

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 15:30 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times/Jammu

(Photo: Representative Image/AP )

Amid the Indo-Chinese standoff in eastern Ladakh, Pakistan had also intensified ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 2,542 violations were recorded by the Indian Army till June 30.

South of the Pir Panjal, the army lost nine soldiers in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors this year.

A senior official, on condition of anonymity, said, “In 2016, Pakistan had violated ceasefire violations 228 times, in 2017 the violations rose to 860. In 2018, they almost doubled to 1,629. In 2019, there were a staggering 3,289 ceasefire violations.”

“This year, till June 30, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire 2,542 times and we anticipate more violations,” he added.



India and Pakistan, both of whom possess nuclear weapons, had mutually brokered a truce deal in November 2003, which of late has been left in tatters.

Both countries have reiterated that in case of an issue, restraint will be exercised and the matter will be resolved through the mechanism of hotline contacts and border flag meetings at local commanders’ level.

‘15-16 terror launch pads across LoC’

“However, Pakistan has always backtracked from its commitment because it has to export terrorists from terror factories operating on its soil. There are around 150 terrorists in 15 to 16 terror launch pads across the LoC waiting to infiltrate to this side of the border,” said the officer.

The 3,289 violations recorded last year were the highest in 16 years.

The officer also said that in 2019 the Northern Command lost two officers, three junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and 72 other ranks along the LoC and in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This year, we have lost nine bravehearts at the Pir Panjal range,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Russian city marches in support of detained regional governor
Jul 11, 2020 16:07 IST
Richa Chaddha slams troll who asked her why she’s silent about Sushant
Jul 11, 2020 16:07 IST
Rudrendra Tandon is India’s next envoy to Afghanistan, Vikram Doraiswami to move to Dhaka
Jul 11, 2020 16:07 IST
Moderate showers across UP, forecast for more rain in coming days
Jul 11, 2020 16:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.