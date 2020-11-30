Pakistan always attempts to create tension, stay united to thwart its designs: Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Ber Sahib at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark the conclusion of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations and usher in the 551st Prakash Purb of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The chief minister inaugurated development works to be carried out at a cost of Rs 40 crore in the holy city. He laid the foundation stones of six projects, including a Rs 20-crore sewerage treatment plant, a Rs 3-crore sub divisional administrative complex, a Rs 9.5-crore SMART school and the Rs 6.5-crore Qila Sarai conservation project.

Addressing the gathering, Capt Amarinder Singh said: “Some people are trying to divide the country and it’s high time we follow in the footsteps and observe the teachings of Guru Nanak to maintain peace and make our country strong. We are all children of the Almighty. As the Guru preached that no one is Sikh, Hindu or Muslim, we are all humans only.”

The chief minister attacked Pakistan and said: “Our neighbour always attempts to create tension in the country. Its designs can be thwarted if we stay united.”

Later, he left for Dera Baba Nanak to pay obeisance.

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and cabinet ministers attended the state-level function.