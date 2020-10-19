Pakistan invites Indian Sikhs for Guru Nanak’s 551st birth anniversary at Nankana Sahib on November 27

Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India and different parts of the world gather at Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, in Pakistan’s Punjab province to mark his birth anniversary. However, the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to affect festivities this year. (HT file photo)

Pakistan has invited Indian Sikhs to attend the 551st birth anniversary celebrations of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, an official said on Monday.

The three-day celebrations, known as Guru Nanak Gurpurb, will begin at Nankana Sahib on November 27.

Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India and different parts of the world gather at Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, in Pakistan’s Punjab province to mark his birth anniversary.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to affect festivities this year.

VISA WILL EXPIRE ON DECEMBER 2

Indian pilgrims will be offered a five-day visa to enter the country upon the proof of a mandatory Covid-19 negative test, The Express Tribune reported.

The Waqf Property Board and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) have also sent regular invitations and itineraries to Sikh societies, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, for attending the festivities.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Sikhs from India will be allowed to stay in the country only for a limited period of time, with no extensions.

The special five-day Nankana Sahib visa will effectively expire on December 2.

“All pilgrims coming to partake in the festivities of Baba Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary will required to observe and abide by all Covid-19 standard operating procedures throughout their stay, even after showing the mandatory negative Covid-19 test,” an official of the country’s Waqf board said.

3,000 INDIAN SIKH PILGRIMS TO BE ALLOWED

According to PSGPC head Satwant Singh, the schedule of their stay in Pakistan had to be revised in consideration of “closed borders and the rising coronavirus tally in India”.

“There will be no new restrictions placed on the number of Indian Sikh pilgrims making the journey,” he said.

According to the Pakistan-India bilateral agreement, 3,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims will be allowed entry into the country for the Gurpurb celebrations.

However, this time around, visitors will only have the option of the Nankana Sahib visa, unlike last year when they had the option of a 10-day visa to visit multiple gurdwaras in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Hassan Abdal, Kartarpur, Rohri Sahib and Farooqbad.

NO STAY OR SHOPPING IN LAHORE

For the first time, Sikh pilgrims visiting the country will also not have the option to stay or shop in Lahore and be required to exit the country upon conclusion of religious festivities.

According to Satwant Singh, Indian pilgrims will be welcomed at the Wagah border on November 27, from where they will be taken to Nankana Sahib through a special bus service.

“The pilgrims will have access to gurdwaras in Nankana Sahib and will also get to participate in the nagar kirtan (religious procession). At the end of which, they will be shuttled back to Wagah on December 1, to head back to India,” he said.

CONNECTION THROUGH THE CORRIDOR

Last week, addressing a media briefing here, foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan reopened the Kartarpur Corridor on July 29, but India has not yet opened its side.

The corridor – which allows Indian pilgrims to undertake visa-free travel to the historic Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara – was closed on March 16 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India has said a decision to re-open the Kartarpur Corridor would be taken in accordance with the Covid-19 protocols and easing of restrictions.

The corridor links Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak.

Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the Ravi river, 4 km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

In November last year, the two countries threw open the corridor in a historic people-to-people initiative.