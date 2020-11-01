Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kathua, Poonch

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kathua, Poonch

India retaliated in equal measure

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

(For representational images/ PTI File )

Pakistan on Sunday opened heavy fire along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Kathua and Poonch districts respectively, prompting India to retaliate in equal measure.

“Pakistan rangers opened heavy fire in Londi area in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district around 1am on Sunday. Rangers also shot mortars that hit two bunkers belonging to Londi village sarpanch Dev Raj and one Ram Lal. Two shells exploded near the houses of Parshotam Lal and Ram Lal, which left three buffaloes injured,” said officials.

The exchange of fire lasted for half-an-hour. In a similar incident, the Pakistan Army opened unprovoked fire in three sectors along the LoC in Poonch district on Sunday.

“At around 7.30 am, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors. The Indian army retaliated befittingly,” said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand. There were no adverse reports on the Indian side.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Nov 01, 2020 20:31 IST
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Buttler, Tewatia begin Royals’ resistance
Nov 01, 2020 22:13 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

J&K: October registers lowest Covid death toll in 3 months
Nov 01, 2020 22:08 IST
Assam records highest cases of sexual violence by armed forces in 20 years: NGO
Nov 01, 2020 22:07 IST
Gilgit-Baltistan will vote against Imran Khan, says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Nov 01, 2020 22:06 IST
Cuba has a big stake in US election after Trump’s trashing of detente
Nov 01, 2020 22:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.