Panchkula: 17 buses with 500 migrants leave for Saharanpur

More than 500 migrants, who had left for Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh (UP) from Kalka and Pinjore in 17 special Haryana Roadways buses on May 17 but were sent back, started their journey again on Monday.

Kalka subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Sandhu said 17 buses from Kalka bus stand and Madanwala village in Pinjore carrying 520 migrants had left on Sunday morning, but were sent back from the Haryana-UP border near Yamunanagar. Raju Yadav, a migrant, who along with his three-year-old son and family, had left in one of the buses from Kalka, said, “It was heartbreaking to see hopes of my family members and many others being shattered within seconds.”

The SDM added that after coordinating with their UP counterparts, all migrants were sent back in 17 buses to Saharanpur on Monday morning.

However, those who were scheduled to leave for their native places on Monday in special buses from Panchkula were disappointed as their departure was postponed due to the Sunday incident.

Officials said they will be now sending migrants back in phased manner instead of daily buses as it was posing difficulties in operations. As per the data obtained from local administration, around 36,000 migrant workers have so far applied to go back to other states.

20 BUSES DEPART FROM AMBALA

A day after 20 buses ferrying migrant workers were pulled back from Yamunanagar, the district administration sent these towards Saharanpur again on Monday.

The Haryana Roadways buses ferrying nearly 600 migrants, with 30 of them in each bus, left from Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan on Jalbera Road here.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said they we are sending only those migrant workers to their home districts who have registered under e-Disha.

“We are regularly sending migrant workers registered on e-Disha through buses and trains. Around 3,700 agricultural labourers have been sent to Bhagalpur, Katihar and Muzaffarpur in Bihar via three special trains. Buses ferrying migrants are also being sent to UP.”

(With inputs by Bhavey Nagpal from Ambala)