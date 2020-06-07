Sections
Panchkula admn to keep tabs on those entering district from outside

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Sunday said that the district administration is collecting data of all people coming to Panchkula from other states and districts by train, bus, ship and special vehicles so that they can be tested for Covid-19.

Ahuja said samples would be taken, especially of those coming from areas where a high number of Covid-19 cases have been reported including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad.

Samples of those coming into Kalka, Pinjore, Raipur Rani etc. will be collected through the medical mobile unit set up by the health department.

He said a flu corner has been established in General Hospital, Sector 6, where they can get themselves examined.



Ahuja said that the people coming from outside to the district are being contacted on behalf of the district administration and being requested to get themselves tested for Covid-19. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the health authorities to prevent the spread of the virus.

Six nodal officers have been appointed to collect the information from such persons.

Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) estate officer Mamta Sharma will responsible for urban areas, SDM Dheeraj Chahal for international and domestic visitors, district development and panchayat officer Kanwar Daman Singh will coordinate with village sarpanches in the district for monitoring the movement of workers coming to rural areas; Haryana Roadways general manager Ravindra Pathak will monitor people coming by bus and train and assistant labour commissioner Naveen Sharma will collect information on workers coming from outside. They will report their findings to district information and science officer who will share it with civil surgeon.

