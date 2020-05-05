Panchkula eases lockdown: First day witnesses few shops open, no chaos in markets

No major chaos was witnessed in Panchkula markets a day after the district administration issued directions allowing shops rendering essential services to open on all days, and the remaining on every alternate day.

Services have been divided into three categories for ease of regulation.

As per the administration, in the ‘A’ category, all shops rendering essential services will be allowed to open on all days as per conditions, between 8am to 6pm.

In the ‘B’ category, shops for services including plumbing, electrical works, AC repair, construction material, vehicle repair, hardware and paints, furniture and electrical appliances will remain open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 6pm.

On Monday, only some shops falling under specified categories were opened.

Police bikes quick response teams and PCR vehicles patrolled several markets to keep a check on violations.

Only some shops in inner sector markets, falling under these categories, were open with very little footfall. However, more residents were seen visiting shops dealing in essential services.

In Sector 11, many people were seen visiting a cycle shop and book and cell phone shops.

At several other markets in Sectors 2, 4, 8, 9 and 12, most shops opened were those dealing with only essential items and witnessed average footfall.

Meanwhile, many people were also found visiting markets in search of liquor vends, which however, remained closed.

Non-essential shops or showrooms in commercial hubs from Sectors 8 to 10 wore a deserted look. Only some supermarkets, hardware stores and bakeries were found open.

On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, shops falling under the ‘C’ category, dealing in gifts, toys, sports goods, bags and suitcases and garments ; dry cleaners, jewelers and opticians will remain open.

“Any activity not covered will fall into the ‘B’ category,” the administration’s order states.

Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said, “As all shops except those rendering essential services to be open on alternate days, most shops opened on Monday witnessed low footfall and people maintained social distance. On Tuesday, shops dealing in garments, jewellery, toys and gifts that attract more people will be opened. The incident commanders deputed for different areas have been asked to review the situation. We will review markets and working there for a couple of days.”

On liquor shops not opening, the DC said they have not received any order from the government in this regard so far.

Meanwhile, no fresh Covid-19 case has been reported in the district in last two weeks. The total count stands at 18 with only one active case.

Committee formed on running of auto-rickshaws

DC Ahuja issued orders stating that auto rickshaws will be allowed to run only after proper verification in the district. He said medical screening of auto drivers has been made mandatory and after preparing routes for them, rationalisation of numbers will be done.

“A committee has been formed for this with additional deputy commissioner and secretary RTA as nodal officers and, ACP traffic and general manager, roadways, as members. The civil surgeon has been asked to constitute a committee to conduct medical screening for the drivers,” the DC said.

OPD services started in Saket Hospital, other health centres in Panchkula

OPD services have been started at Saket Hospital in Sector 1. Registration of patients in OPD will be done from 8am to 10 am and time for treatment and investigation will be from 8am to 2pm.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said OPD services have also been started in all primary health centres of the district as per the Covid-19 guidelines except the sub health-centre in Kalka. Among these, OPD services in urban health centre, Sector 16, urban dispensary in Sector 19 and community dispensary in Sector 20 will be run by medical mobile units till further orders.