Panchkula ill-prepared for monsoons

The monsoon season is just round the corner, but Panchkula is not yet ready to deal with problems that arise after rain.

Road gullies are clogged and the bumpy ride begins the moment one enters the city. Sector 18 roundabout is damaged and the dividing road of sector 5 and 6 is mostly covered with pits. The worst is sector 1-2 dividing road that leads to the national highway 73.

A road gully clogged with waste at sector 4/5 Udham Singh Chowk in Panchkula. ( Sant Arora/HT )

Similar is the condition of roads leading to the deputy commissioner office, Mother Teresa Saket Hospital, sector 4 market and the one opposite the MC office. During monsoons, one often finds the Shahid Uddam Singh Chowk and the road gullies around it clogged with water.

Panchkula Citizens Welfare Association president SK Nayar said, “Around 20 days ago, I had written to the municipal commissioner about the issues faced by the residents during monsoons, including the pitiable condition of road gullies. However, there was no response.”

A pot-holed road at sector 1/2 near Sakit Hospital in Panchkula. ( Sant Arora/HT )

Nayar said the situation is so bad that even a day’s rain leads to waterclogging.

“Every year during monsoons, the roundabouts and several sectors are choked, causing inconvenience to residents,” he added.

A letter written by Nayar to the MC states: “Over 80% road gullies are blocked in the city. The members of the association request the concerned officials to take immediate preventive measures to maintain and clean all road-gullies in the city before the arrival of rainy season.”

A senior MC official said, “The tender has been allotted to clean over 10,000 road gullies and manholes by June 30. Sector wise areas, including sector 9, 8, 19, have already been mapped. The work will start in a day or two.”

“Besides, repair work related to rain water harvesting has also been assigned and it will be done by June 20.”