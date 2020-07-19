Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula man duped of ₹7 lakh on pretext of getting job in Singapore

Panchkula man duped of ₹7 lakh on pretext of getting job in Singapore

Accused said he owned a hotel in Singapore where him and the victim could work together

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Representative image/iStock)

A resident of Sector 8, Panchkula, was duped of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of getting job in Singapore.

As per Davinder Singh’s complaint, Sachin Sharma, a resident of Penta Homes, VIP Road, Zirakpur, who runs an immigration business told him that he’s part owner of a hotel in Singapore, and they could work together.

Singh met Sharma’s associates, Kiran Geotra and Aarti Sharma, with whom he struck a deal for Rs 7 lakh. He paid Rs 1 lakh in advance and arranged the remaining amount by borrowing from his friends and taking a loan from the bank.

However the visa never arrived, and Singh went to meet Sharma at a hookah bar he owned in Sector 21, Panchkula, but he refused to meet him.



Singh later found out that Sharma had cheated another person, Sanjeev Garg, in the same way following which he lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of the Immigration Act against Sachin Sharma and his associates. The accused are yet to be arrested, police said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panchkula man duped of ₹7 lakh on pretext of getting job in Singapore
Jul 19, 2020 20:52 IST
Ganpati at your doorstep: e-booking opens amidst Covid pandemic in Pune
Jul 19, 2020 20:49 IST
Three cops, staff nurse among 18 test positive for Covid-19 in Mohali
Jul 19, 2020 20:48 IST
PCMC collects Rs 1 crore in fines from lockdown violators
Jul 19, 2020 20:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.