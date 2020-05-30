Panchkula man held with 29gm heroin

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a Panchkula resident with 29gm heroin on Friday.

The accused, Amit Sethi, 43, of Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Panchkula, was arrested near the DT Mall parking, following a tip-off, said police. He was facing two other cases, one from 2001 when he was booked for murder and another from 2015 when he was arrested with 23gm smack. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the IT Park police station. He was presented before a court that sent him to judicial custody.