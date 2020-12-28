Panchkula MC polls: Rolling out the red carpet at model booth

From model booths to a nonagenarian coming in to cast her vote, there was a lot going on at the Panchkula municipal corporation elections.

Model booth rolls out the red carpet

A model booth, Sarthak Integrated Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 12-A had signs painted on the floor greeting voters. Red carpets too were rolled out for people to make a grand entry into the booth. “We want to make people welcome,” officials said. That sure is five star service.

Wooing game, dummy ballots

MC candidates continued to woo the voters till the last minute. A number of people canvassing for their nominated councillors were seen offering dummy ballot papers to voters going into booths, showing them their party’s symbol and asking them to press the same button on the voting machines. The enlightened voters of course saw through the act immediately.

It’s all about democracy for nonagenarian

A super senior at 90, Urmila, who had come to the Government Primary School in Sector 17 to cast her vote, said she had no complaints about the MC and did not face any problems. “I have come to vote as it is my democratic right,” she said, proudly.

Compiled by Tanbir Dhaliwal and Rajanbir Singh