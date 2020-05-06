Panchkula revises order on non-essential services, salons to remain closed

Two days after issuing fresh directions allowing shops rendering essential services to open on all days, and the remaining on every alternate day, the Panchkula administration revised its order, with the addition of a new category for shops, and days on which they can operate.

The new order issued by Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja classified activities into four categories for purpose of regulation.

In the ‘A’ category, all shops rendering essential services including departmental and grocery stores, flour mills, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, poultry, vegetables shops, chemists, books and stationery will be allowed to open on all days as per conditions, between 7am to 6.30pm. Earlier, the timings were set from 8am to 6pm.

In the ‘B’ category, shops for services including plumbing, electrical works, AC repair, construction material, vehicle repair, workshops, hardware and paints and cycle stores will remain open on Wednesday and Saturday, between 8am to 6pm. Earlier, shops under this category were allowed to open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In the ‘C’ category, shops dealing in gifts, toys, bags and suitcases, garments, cloth houses, shoes; dry cleaners, jewelers and opticians will remain open on Thursday and Sunday, from 8am to 6pm, replacing earlier orders allowing them to remain open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Now, the administration has added another category to avoid large gatherings.

In the ‘D’ category, shops dealing in furniture/plywood/timber glass, inverter battery, electronic items including laptops, computers, mobile phones, watches, refrigerators, water purifiers, LED televisions, microwaves and other appliances, photostat, mobile recharge, glass houses and scrap shop, will remain open on Tuesday and Friday at the same time. Most services in the new category earlier fell into ‘B’ category.

“Any activity not covered in ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories will be considered to be part of the ‘D’ category of activities. However, operation of barber shops, salons and spas shall remain suspended,” Ahuja said. He said activities allowed as per recent orders will not be permitted in containment zones.