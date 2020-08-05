Panchkula youth held with 10kg ganja

Sections
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 02:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

The police have arrested one Imran Khan, 28, of Jalouli village in Panchkula and recovered 10kg ganja from his possession. Khan was held near a park behind the Manimajra cremation ground on August 3. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered.

YOUTH HELD WITH 10G HEROIN IN KALKA

A man was arrested with 10gram heroin in Kalka, the police said on Tuesday. Police were patrolling on Rambagh road when information was received that one Baashu was going to supply drugs in Dharampur Colony. Barricading was done on the road near Shri Radhe Shyam cow-shed, Kalka, and a youth on a motorcycle identified as Baashu was held with drugs. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

