Panel rejects Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher’s proposal to build nursing homes on residential plots

Since 2005, the administration hasn’t allowed construction of new nursing homes in residential areas.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 01:17 IST

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A panel of the UT administrator’s advisory council on Friday rejected the proposal by Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher for allowing conversion of residential plots into sites for nursing homes.

In a meeting of the standing committee on urban infrastructure and planning in the city held through video-conferencing on Friday, members deliberated on the issue and rejected the proposal. “These are purely commercial activities and offer expensive healthcare facilities. Members were of the opinion that these create lots of inconvenience to the residents like traffic congestion and parking problems,” said Davinder Singh Babla, Congress councillor and committee member.

The committee was directed to consider the proposal after Kher had asked the administration to allow the same. Advocating more private health facilities in city’s residential areas, Kher had written, “If new private nursing homes are allowed in residential areas across Chandigarh as prevalent in neighbouring states, it will certainly decrease burden on government hospitals; rather people will get better health facilities at their doorstep. This will generate more employment opportunities for medical and paramedical staff too.”

Since 2005, the administration hasn’t allowed construction of new nursing homes in residential areas.



The panel suggested that like other commercial establishments, sites for the nursing homes could be allotted in commercial areas. “Industrial areas can be used for building new nursing homes. Many industrial plots are lying unused and may be utilised by allowing health care facilities like nursing homes to come up here. Members suggested that the administration should permit the same,” said a committee member requesting anonymity.

The committee members also suggested that better health facilities at affordable rates could be provided by augmenting the infrastructure and facilities in the city’s dispensaries. “We already have adequate infrastructure in sectors that should be strengthened and improved upon,” the member said.

