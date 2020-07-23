Panipat’s handloom industry back on track as migrants return

After three months of struggle, Panipat’s handloom industry is back on track as weavers have resumed work and are clearing pending orders from across the globe.

The handloom industry largely depends on migrant weavers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The lockdown was hard on both the handloom owners and the weavers as the industry remained closed for over two months after migrant workers returned to their home states.

Now, around 60% of the labourers have returned to work as handloom owners made arrangements to bring them back. There are around 10,000 small and large handloom units in Panipat that employ around 3.50 lakh people, of which around 3 lakh are migrants.

Northern India Roller Spinners’ Association president and Sachdeva Textiles owner Pritam Singh Sachdeva said, “Many industrialists have arranged air tickets for their workers. Now, around 60% workers have returned and most industries have resumed production.”

FLUSH WITH ORDERS

Industrialists say there has been a surge in demand for handlooms both in India and abroad.

Panipat Exporters’ Association president Lalit Goyal said, “There is huge demand for Indian handlooms and weaves aboard, especially in European countries and the USA. The demand has surged after China was criticised by global leaders. We are working hard to fulfill their expectations.”

He said there were around 500 exporters’ units in Panipat and almost all units have resumed work.

INDIAN VS CHINA IN PANIPAT’S BATTLEFIELD

As per industrialists, China is India’s biggest competitor in the handloom and textile sector.

An exporter, who did not wish to be named, said, “Though, we are facing several problems and do not get the requisite support from the government we are still doing are best to compete with China. We are providing a bed sheet with two pillow covers for Rs 127.”

Most industrialists agree that China’s advanced technology is a major threat. “Most of our machines are imported from China and it is difficult to defeat them as India cannot produce parts of these machines. One of my machines that cost Rs 18 lakh remained non-functional for three months because I could not procure a part due to restrictions on courier services,” says Jitender Malik, owner of Garima Carpets.

The total turnover of industries in Panipat is approximately Rs 10,000 crore per annum, of which Rs 8,000 crore is earned through exports, and Rs 2,000 crore from the domestic market.

MANUFACTURE OF PPEs

During the lockdown, several industries in Panipat started producing personal protective equipment to meet the growing demand. The production of PPE kits has not only helped industrialists run factories, but also helped workers to earn wages during lockdown. Industries that earlier used to manufacture blankets and towels switched to PPE-kit production in April and May and started producing around 25,000 PPE kits everyday. However, there was no demand for the kits due to ban on export of PPE’s and most industrialists have now returned to their own businesses.

“PPE kits helped us run the industry even during lockdown but now that there is no demand for PPE kits in the domestic market, we have decided to return to our old business,” said Sachdeva.