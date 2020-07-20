Panjab University admissions: 4,973 register for UG, 6,047 for PG courses

As many as 2,684 candidates have submitted forms for admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Panjab University for the 2020-21 academic session. So far, 11,020 have registered.

The online admission process is underway and the last date for applying is August 8.

PU’s dean university instructions (DUI), R.K Singla, said, “As many as 4,973 candidates have registered for UG courses and 6,047 for PG courses. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, physical help desks on campus haven’t been setup. For the convenience of students, mobile numbers along with email ids of departments have been uploaded.”