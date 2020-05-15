Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University: Apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets by May 30

Panjab University: Apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets by May 30

According to PU’s controller of examination, no further extension will be given

Updated: May 15, 2020 18:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Candidates of UG and PG courses can apply online for re-evaluation on the university website (HT FILE)

Panjab University has extended the last date to apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets till May 30.

PU’s controller of examination Parvinder Singh said, “In view of the Covid-19 lockdown, we extended the last date for students whose results were declared from March 1 till date. Candidates of UG and PG courses can apply online for re-evaluation on the university website and pay their fee online by registering on https://payonline.puchd.ac.in, or through post.”

No further extension will be given, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 18:04 IST
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
May 15, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 19:04 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Beware of fake social media pages operated in our name: ICAI
May 15, 2020 19:10 IST
Flintoff reveals how Ponting sledged him in 2005 Ashes, says ‘can’t forget’
May 15, 2020 19:09 IST
Meet the cat whose high five game is totally on point. Watch
May 15, 2020 19:06 IST
Covid-19 tally breaches four-digit mark in Bihar
May 15, 2020 19:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.