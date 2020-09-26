Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University asks students to vacate hostels amid mounting Covid cases on campus

Panjab University asks students to vacate hostels amid mounting Covid cases on campus

Dean student welfare said some students and two hostel staffers had been found infected.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 00:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The official communique has advised all hostel wardens to inform the parents of students (except international students) currently staying at hostels to call their wards back home till the situation becomes normal. (HT FILE)

As the number of Covid-19 cases among students and staff mount, Panjab University authorities have asked students residing in hostels to vacate the premises.

A communique put out to the hostel wardens by the office of dean student welfare (DSW) states, “The situation has (is) already alarming and it is difficult to cope with it….All the hostel wardens are advised to inform the parents of students (except international students) currently staying here to call their wards back home till the situation becomes normal. There is also the problem of their safety and arranging food, and in case of any mishap, the university authorities will not be responsible.”

DSW professor SK Tomar said some students and two hostel staffers had been found infected. “In such a situation, it is better for the 80-odd students living here to return back home and come back after the situation is stable.”

