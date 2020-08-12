Panjab University chancellor closes inquiry into sexual harassment allegation against former V-C Arun Grover

The inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment against former Panjab University vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover has been closed by the chancellor on the recommendations of an independent internal committee (IIC).

The report of the committee that was headed by Dheera Khandelwal, additional chief secretary, environment, Haryana government, was submitted to the office of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University. The chancellor’s office has sent a communication to Grover along with the report of the minutes of the meeting of the committee held on June 16, 2020. Grover said he has been informed that the chancellor has accepted the report.

However, PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said the varsity has not received any communication from the chancellor’s office yet.

WOMAN PROF FAILED TO APPEAR

According to the report, which has been accessed by HT, all IIC members unanimously recommended to close the inquiry proceedings.

“It appears that the complainant did not want to stand to her complaints/allegations, as despite due notices and receipts by her, she has failed to appear before the committee and as the procedure requires there is no jurisdiction to further proceed with the present enquiry into the complaints made by the woman, professor in the Panjab University (sic),” states the report.

The committee had given the professor three opportunities to appear before it, but she through multiple representations had questioned its jurisdiction, stating there was no employee-employer relationship between the office of the chancellor and Grover, whose term ended in 2018.

Grover was appointed as the V-C in July 2012 and retired in July 2018. The woman professor levelled the allegations against him in 2015, following which the PU committee against sexual harassment (PUCASH) started a probe into the matter.

In October 2019, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) had upheld the varsity’s decision to constitute an IIC to look into the allegations, after the woman professor raised objections against some names in the panel that were approved by the chancellor and approached court in September 2018.

GROVER SEEKS ACTION

After receiving the communication from the chancellor’s office, Grover on Wednesday wrote to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, requesting disciplinary action against the woman professor for not cooperating with the inquiry.

“Now, it is the responsibility of the university and its senate to take action against the person who has made allegations against me and did not join the inquiry,” he said.

Despite several attempts, the women professor was not available for comments.

CASE SO FAR

April 15, 2015: A woman professor accuses then PU V-C AK Grover of sexual harassment in a complaint to the then chancellor, Hamid Ansari

April 17: A panel gives clean chit to Grover

May 8: The National Commission for Women writes to the UT IGP to submit a report on fresh allegations made by the woman professor in a letter to the panel

March 20, 2018: PU receives communication from the chancellor’s office, approving an independent internal committee under Haryana IAS officer Navraj Sandhu to probe the case

July 11: Chancellor sends a letter to varsity to discuss the complainant’s representation in syndicate and senate meetings

September: Woman professor approaches HC raising objections against constitution of the committee

October 2019: HC upholds PU’s decision to constitute an IIC

January 17, 2020: Chancellor nominates Dheera Khandelwal as new IIC head

June 16: IIC recommends to close down the inquiry proceedings