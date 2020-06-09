Panjab University changes question paper pattern for 2020

Sections
The PU-CET (PG) entrance test will be conducted on July 27 and 28 this year.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:42 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The new guidelines that will supersede the existing ones state that students will not have to attempt questions on a unit basis and the duration of the examination will be two hours. (HT FILE)

The examination branch of the Panjab University on Monday issued guidelines that in view of the pandemic, a new question paper pattern had been framed for the upcoming final semester examinations in July.

The new guidelines that will supersede the existing ones state that students will not have to attempt questions on a unit basis and the duration of the examination will be two hours. All questions will carry equal marks and the questions will cover all syllabus. This year, the students of BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA and all other undergraduate and honors courses will have to attempt only four questions including the compulsory ones. In the previous paper pattern, students had to attempt all questions.

The students of all professional courses that include MBA, engineering, law, hotel management, science, pharmacy, and those in postgraduate courses will have to attempt any four questions including the compulsory ones. However, for Hindi elective (BA), any three questions out of the first four questions are to be attempted.

Chairperson of physics department professor Navdeep Goyal said, “This will make question papers easy to attempt for the students. The pattern has been simplified and now students can attempt any four questions in the question paper.”



EXAMINATION OF EXIT CLASSES IN FIRST PHASE

Dean of university instructions (DUI) RK Singla said, “For the conduct of examinations, a plan for minimum movement of students is being worked out. The semester examinations for the exit classes (UG and PG) will be conducted in the first phase, after the reassessment of situation by the authorities. Reasonable and sufficient notice of examination will be given to the candidates.”

MORE CHOICE TO STUDENTS

PU controller of examinations Parvinder Singh said, “The pattern of paper has been changed so as to give a wider choice to the students, keeping in mind that full syllabus was not covered.”

President, NSUI, Nikhil Narmeta said, “Finally the university has released guidelines without mentioning when the exams for terminal students are to be held. They must not include the entire syllabus for the exam as not many students were able to access online classes and our demand still remains the same: conducting exams in this crisis is not possible so promote all students.”

