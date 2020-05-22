Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University contractual employees await salaries for three months

Panjab University contractual employees await salaries for three months

Contractor says he hasn’t received reimbursement for his bills from the varsity to pay the employees

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:14 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Contractual employees of Panjab University (PU) have not been paid their salaries for three months, leaving them struggling for finances amid the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

One of the employees requesting anonymity said, “Around 12 contractual workers have not been paid salaries since February. Our contractor says he will pay us only after he gets money from the university. We have already taken up the matter with PU and also requested the authorities to disburse our salaries.”

“It was only after a multiple requests to PU authorities that we received salaries for February and March a few days ago,” said a plumber working in the university.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) joint secretary Manpreet Singh Mahal wrote a letter to PU vice-chancellor requesting him to look into the matter.



Condemning the treatment being meted out to the contractual employees, Mahal said the council had made the request and asked the university authorities to disburse their salaries.

Contractor JS Tanwar, however, said he could not do anything as the university had not processed his bills and not made any reimbursement since January. “I have followed all rules and regulations of the contract. Once PU authorities reimburse the amount, I will pay the employees right away.”

PU executive engineer RK Rai said, “We have released reimbursements of February and other bills are also under process. We will release the payments of March within a week.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh to celebrate Eid at home this year
May 22, 2020 21:21 IST
Rani Mukerji on 16 years of Yuva: ‘Shammi Kapoor loving my act
May 22, 2020 21:21 IST
Chandigarh tent house traders seek admn’s aid to salvage business
May 22, 2020 21:20 IST
Shops in non-containment zones can open: KDMC chief
May 22, 2020 21:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.