Panjab University decides to take college admissions online

The dates for admission to affiliated colleges for the 2020-21 session will be decided after the dates for examination for 2019-20 session are announced

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:48 IST

By Dar Ovais,

There are 196 colleges affiliated to Panjab University.

Students aspiring to take admission in colleges affiliated to Panjab University in the 2020-21 academic session will be able to apply online besides the offline mode.

There are 196 colleges affiliated to the Chandigarh-based university.

The decision was taken in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, during the meeting of the university panel chaired by dean college development council Sanjay Kaushik on Wednesday. The 33-member committee was constituted to finalise the admission guidelines for students in affiliated colleges for the upcoming academic session.

“The decision is applicable to both undergraduate and postgraduate courses,” said Kaushik.



The committee also discussed the admission schedule for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses to be included in the admission guidelines that will be prepared in consonance with the PU academic calendar and examination schedule for the next academic session.

It has been decided that for announcing the dates of admission, a continuous watch will be kept on the prevailing Covid-19 situation. “Only after the dates for examination are announced, we will decide the dates for admission in affiliated colleges for the next session,” said Kaushik.

However, Panjab University senator Inderpal Singh Sidhu, who is an assistant professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, said: “For effective implementation of online admissions in colleges, the university needs to organise some orientation programme for the staff concerned. Also, the counselling for which the students have to be physically present should be taken care of by the varsity.”

“We have discussed the issue of physical counselling and we will try to minimise it,” said Kaushik

