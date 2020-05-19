Sections
Panjab University dental college to hold online exams for internal assessment

Panjab University dental college to hold online exams for internal assessment

The online examination is aimed to prepare students for the final examination

Updated: May 19, 2020 20:14 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Based on the information shared by authorities of Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, students have been asked to prepare themselves for online internal evaluation or mock theory examination, which will be of three-hour duration. (HT FILE)

Panjab University’s (PU) Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital is now planning to take online exams to mark internal assessment of BDS students.

Based on the information shared by the college authorities, students have been asked to prepare themselves for online internal evaluation or mock theory examination, which will be of three-hour duration. The online examination is aimed to prepare students for the final examination.

Principal of PU dental college, Dr Jagat Bhushan, said, “We are planning to conduct internal examination to prepare students for the final examination. The college conducts these exams every year around April. However, this year, the exams could not be conducted owing to lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.”

“As our students come from different parts of the country, it is not possible to hold exams physically. Hence, we are planning to conduct the papers via online mode,” he added.



There are around 500 BDS students enrolled at PU’s dental college. Their final exams, which are usually held in May, have also been delayed due to the lockdown.

One of the faculty members of the college requesting anonymity said the staff had completed the entire syllabus by March. “Since then, we have been keeping students engaged in assignments so that if the final exams are not held, we can assess their performance through these assignments,” added the faculty member.

