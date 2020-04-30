Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University extends felicitations to employees retiring during lockdown

Panjab University extends felicitations to employees retiring during lockdown

Ten non-teaching staffers of the university retired on Thursday

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 21:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panjab University has extended felicitations to the employees who attained the age of superannuation amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ten non-teaching staffers of the university retired on Thursday. Panjab University registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “The university extends felicitations to all employees who superannuated. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, we are unable to bid farewell to the colleagues, but we convey best wishes for their new phase of life.”

Deepak Kaushik, president of non-teaching employees, while congratulating the 10 non-teaching employees on their retirement, gave his warmest wishes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
Apr 30, 2020 21:34 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Apr 30, 2020 22:36 IST
Guv shuts nomination route for Thackeray, holds out hope with letter to EC
Apr 30, 2020 21:43 IST
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Apr 30, 2020 08:27 IST

latest news

NSO Group deeply involved in hacking our users: WhatsApp
Apr 30, 2020 22:58 IST
After Faridabad, cross-border movement between Delhi, Gurugram now suspended
Apr 30, 2020 22:58 IST
UP preps to evacuate lakh of migrants from Gujarat, U’khand and Rajasthan
Apr 30, 2020 22:58 IST
Pilgrims were screened regularly, says Takht Hazur Sahib management
Apr 30, 2020 22:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.