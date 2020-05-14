Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University extends last dates of submission of exam forms

Panjab University extends last dates of submission of exam forms

The last form submission date of March 16 has been extended to June 1 with late fee of ₹ 6,075 while the last date of April 4 has now been extended to June 10 with late fee of ₹11,075

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) on Thursday extended the last dates for submission of examination forms in the wake of lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. The last date for submitting the forms without late fee was in February, after which late fee was imposed. Now, the varsity has extended the submission dates with late fee.

PU in a statement said, “It is notified for the information of the public in general and the students in particular that in view of the Covid-19 and the lockdown imposed since March 22, the last dates for submission of examination forms (with late fee) for private, reappear, regular candidates of all the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PG diploma courses have been extended.”

Students have been notified to submit the examination form online, it added.

The last form submission date of March 16 has been extended to June 1 with late fee of ₹ 6,075. The last date of April 4 has now been extended to June 10 with late fee of ₹11,075. Also, the last date of April 23 has been extended to June 22 with late fee of ₹22,075.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Sanofi CEO pledges virus vaccine for all after French backlash
May 15, 2020 01:25 IST
Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask
May 15, 2020 00:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.