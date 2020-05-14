Panjab University extends last dates of submission of exam forms

Panjab University (PU) on Thursday extended the last dates for submission of examination forms in the wake of lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. The last date for submitting the forms without late fee was in February, after which late fee was imposed. Now, the varsity has extended the submission dates with late fee.

PU in a statement said, “It is notified for the information of the public in general and the students in particular that in view of the Covid-19 and the lockdown imposed since March 22, the last dates for submission of examination forms (with late fee) for private, reappear, regular candidates of all the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PG diploma courses have been extended.”

Students have been notified to submit the examination form online, it added.

The last form submission date of March 16 has been extended to June 1 with late fee of ₹ 6,075. The last date of April 4 has now been extended to June 10 with late fee of ₹11,075. Also, the last date of April 23 has been extended to June 22 with late fee of ₹22,075.