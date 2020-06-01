Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University gets interim dean of students welfare

Panjab University gets interim dean of students welfare

The charge of DSW was given to him by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar after he was authorised by the syndicate to appoint an interim DSW till the next syndicate meeting scheduled for June 27.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 19:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The decision came after the syndicate members on Saturday could not reach a consensus on appointing professor Devinder Singh as the DSW. (HT PHOTO)

Professor SK Tomar of the department of mathematics was on Monday appointed as the interim dean of students welfare (DSW) of Panjab University.

The decision came after the syndicate members on Saturday could not reach a consensus on appointing professor Devinder Singh as the DSW. His name had been recommended by the V-C. The terms of professor Emanual Nahar, the former DSW, and professor Neena Capalash, the former DSW (woman), ended on May 31.

Professor Sukhbir Kaur of the department of Zoology, whose name was approved by the syndicate as DSW (woman), took charge on Monday. Meanwhile, Dr Rupinder Kaur also took charge as the chief medical officer at Bhai Ghanaiya Ji Institute of Health, PU, after the syndicate’s approval.



