Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University gets nod to reopen administrative offices with 33% employees on rotation

Panjab University gets nod to reopen administrative offices with 33% employees on rotation

“The permission is not for resuming classes”, clarified Rubinderjeet Singh Brar, director of higher education, Chandigarh

Updated: May 11, 2020 20:12 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The varsity, in line with the UT higher education department, had sought permission to allow staffers to attend offices for urgent work (HT FILE PHOTO)

Panjab University has got the Chandigarh administration’s nod to reopen its administrative offices with 33% staff on rotation.

The varsity, in line with the UT higher education department, had sought permission to allow staffers to attend offices for urgent work.

However, “the permission is not for resuming classes”, clarified Rubinderjeet Singh Brar, director of higher education, Chandigarh.

Deepak Kaushik, president, Panjab University Staff (Non-teaching) Association, said: “We are in the process of letting staffers attend offices as per the regulations and timings of Chandigarh administration. We are planning to have a meeting with the registrar on Tuesday.”



The university will sanitise branches of its administration block before allowing employees to attend offices.

The proposal to allow a few employees to attend offices for urgent work had been discussed by the advisory committee of the university earlier.

The branch heads will prepare the roster for their respective employees to attend work, Kaushik said.

“We are planning to let residents of the campus attend office. Also, residents of green zones of the city should also be allowed,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At 15-minute Punjab Cabinet meet, ministers want chief secretary to be sacked
May 11, 2020 19:47 IST
Report 90 minutes in advance and other rules as limited trains start tomorrow
May 11, 2020 20:03 IST
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
May 11, 2020 15:43 IST
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
May 11, 2020 17:43 IST

latest news

Gangster on parole among 4 arrested in kidnapping case in Ambala
May 11, 2020 20:20 IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association wants normal court proceedings to resume
May 11, 2020 20:20 IST
Nirav Modi to be lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, UK court told
May 11, 2020 20:19 IST
Sania Mirza first Indian to win Fed Cup Heart Award
May 11, 2020 20:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.