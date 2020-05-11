Panjab University gets nod to reopen administrative offices with 33% employees on rotation

Panjab University has got the Chandigarh administration’s nod to reopen its administrative offices with 33% staff on rotation.

The varsity, in line with the UT higher education department, had sought permission to allow staffers to attend offices for urgent work.

However, “the permission is not for resuming classes”, clarified Rubinderjeet Singh Brar, director of higher education, Chandigarh.

Deepak Kaushik, president, Panjab University Staff (Non-teaching) Association, said: “We are in the process of letting staffers attend offices as per the regulations and timings of Chandigarh administration. We are planning to have a meeting with the registrar on Tuesday.”

The university will sanitise branches of its administration block before allowing employees to attend offices.

The proposal to allow a few employees to attend offices for urgent work had been discussed by the advisory committee of the university earlier.

The branch heads will prepare the roster for their respective employees to attend work, Kaushik said.

“We are planning to let residents of the campus attend office. Also, residents of green zones of the city should also be allowed,” he added.