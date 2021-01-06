Panjab University issues guidelines for students writing online reappear exams

Sections
The reappear exams will be conducted from January 15

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 08:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Students who are appearing in the online reappear examinations of Panjab University can download the admit cards from the varsity’s undergraduate and postgraduate examinations website.

The reappear exams for professional courses, deficient subjects and the candidates of intermediate semesters, who could not clear their exams even after taking average marks as per instruction/models issued by the PU Authority, will be conducted from January 15 in online mode.

The varsity has also issued date-sheets of the reappear exams. The examinations will be conducted in two slots. The question papers will be available both on www.ugexam.puchd.ac.in and www.pgexam.puchd.ac.in, and the students can download the question papers directly from the homepage of the above websites without logging-in. The duration of the exam will be mentioned on the question paper.

Writing the answer sheets



The undergraduate students can use 36 A4 size sheets and the postgraduate students can use 40 A4 size sheets, and only one side of the sheet should be used for writing the answers. The candidates are required to write the details including their name, semester, class, total number of pages written on the first page of their answer sheet.

Submission of answer sheets

Students appearing in the morning slot will need to post the hard copy of the answer sheet in a sealed envelope to the university through speed post/registered post on the same day of the examination.

Students appearing in the evening slot (1.30pm to 4.30pm) have to upload their answer sheets within one hour of completion of paper on the link provided on the website where the question paper was downloaded from. However, they also have to post the hard copy of the answer sheet to PU on the next working day within two hours of opening of the post office.

Moreover, the visually-impaired and/or disabled students are allowed to take assistance from a scribe or writer as per university rules and no separate permission is required for this purpose.

