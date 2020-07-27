Panjab University mulling course in physiotherapy

Sections
The proposal is at the inception stage and a panel has already been constituted to deliberate upon its various aspects

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 00:25 IST

By Dar Ovais,

The syllabus for the course had already been framed by the committee but it will be reviewed again. (HT FILE)

Panjab University is considering introducing a bachelor’s course in physiotherapy and has started working on its modalities.

The proposal is at the inception stage and a panel has already been constituted to deliberate upon its various aspects. A meeting of the panel was conducted earlier this month. The syllabus for the course had already been framed by the committee but it will be reviewed again.

Jagat Bhushan, chairman of the panel, said, “The course is at the inception stage. Further aspects will be discussed once the syllabus is approved.”

Further deliberations on the syllabus will be held in consultation with external physiotherapy experts as there are none at PU. It will then be cleared by the board of studies in medicine.



“The introduction of this course will be of societal benefit as it is not run by many institutions here,” said Bhushan.

Gurmeet Singh, chairperson, department of physical education, said, “Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, and Punjabi University, Patiala, have a physiotherapy department each. PU should also introduce it. Physiotherapy is a part of sports training and without it one cannot produce a good athlete.”

The committee also suggested that the course be run in collaboration with a health institution.

A professor at the varsity said, “It will be better if the university ties up with some hospital to run the course. The recruitment of teachers is also a concern because many times courses are run without recruitment of permanent faculty.”

The course is currently only being run at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

