Panjab University mulling over reopening dental college in Sector 25

Lying closed for the past nine months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital in Sector 25 may be reopened soon.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare had recently asked the state governments and UT administrations across the country to take steps to reopen dental colleges by January 4 following a suggestion by the Dental Council of India (DCI).

Therefore, a meeting to reopen PU’s dental college was held on Saturday with vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. But, no decision was taken and another meeting is likely soon.

“The emergency cases are already being attended to and classes are being conducted online. The varsity will take a decision on reopening the dental college and its facilities soon,” said PU’s official spokesperson Renuka Salwan.

Guidelines issued by DCI

According to the protocols issued by DCI, college authorities may reopen their campuses in a phased manner, ensuring safety, health and well-being of students, faculty and staff.

They should also be equipped to handle any eventuality arising due to Covid-19.

The guidelines mandate physical distancing of six feet and use of face masks. Faculty, students, paramedical staff and other supporting staff have to be trained on methods to control the transmission of coronavirus.

For clinical matters, DCI has prohibited attendants’ entry in the clinical area, except those with paediatric, geriatric and physically challenged patients, with all safety measures. Moreover, all dental procedures as prescribed in DCI Curriculum (BDS Course Regulations 2007) should be carried out in the clinics by students and faculty members with appropriate protection.