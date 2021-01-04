Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University mulling over reopening dental college in Sector 25

Panjab University mulling over reopening dental college in Sector 25

A meeting to reopen PU’s dental college was held on Saturday with vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. But, no decision was taken and another meeting is likely soon.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:05 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Lying closed for the past nine months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital in Sector 25 may be reopened soon.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare had recently asked the state governments and UT administrations across the country to take steps to reopen dental colleges by January 4 following a suggestion by the Dental Council of India (DCI).

Therefore, a meeting to reopen PU’s dental college was held on Saturday with vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. But, no decision was taken and another meeting is likely soon.

“The emergency cases are already being attended to and classes are being conducted online. The varsity will take a decision on reopening the dental college and its facilities soon,” said PU’s official spokesperson Renuka Salwan.



Guidelines issued by DCI

According to the protocols issued by DCI, college authorities may reopen their campuses in a phased manner, ensuring safety, health and well-being of students, faculty and staff.

They should also be equipped to handle any eventuality arising due to Covid-19.

The guidelines mandate physical distancing of six feet and use of face masks. Faculty, students, paramedical staff and other supporting staff have to be trained on methods to control the transmission of coronavirus.

For clinical matters, DCI has prohibited attendants’ entry in the clinical area, except those with paediatric, geriatric and physically challenged patients, with all safety measures. Moreover, all dental procedures as prescribed in DCI Curriculum (BDS Course Regulations 2007) should be carried out in the clinics by students and faculty members with appropriate protection.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
by Leena Dhankhar
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
by Divya Chandrababu
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Not many parents in Mumbai open to idea of restarting schools: Experts
by Ankita Bhatkhande
Launch Covid-19 vaccination drive only after concrete arrangements: Akhilesh Yadav to BJP
by HT Correspondent
Woman found dead in Mumbai building: Cops to probe attempt to rape angle
by Megha Sood and Manish Pathak
Shiv Sena denies show of strength outside ED office following notice to Varsha Raut
by Naresh Kamath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.