Panjab University organises online exhibition ‘Nature Triumph Corona’

An online exhibition titled ‘Nature Triumph Corona’ by sculptor Roshan Ansal; which has been conceived and curated by professor Tirthankar Bhattacharya, chairperson, department of art history and visual arts, Panjab University(PU), commenced on Friday.

Speaking about the medium of his art, Ansal said, “Terracotta to some might seem to be a rather simple technique. To my mind, it is not only the most ancient but also the most challenging among the sculptural techniques.”

Professor Tirthinkar said, “Roshan’s imagination has the wings of freedom. His being in the constant company of children as an art instructor has helped him not lose his creativity and observation with child-like simplicity.”

NTU-PU identify research areas for joint initiatives

An online meeting was held between the University Institute of Engineering and Technology(UIET), PU, and Nottingham Trent University (NTU) for taking forward the activities of the Science and Technology Partnership Centre(STPC) that was inaugurated at UIET on February 4 this year.

The objective was to plan future research initiatives through the NTU-PU STPC. As many as 11 faculty members from NTU and 10 from PU attended the meeting. Some of the areas that were identified for synergy in the research included implantable medical devices, smart sensing prosthesis, wearable external devices, body part regeneration and engineering, systems biology, and functional foods. Given the current limitations, the consultative group will converge the twin-university teams around these subjects and conduct area-specific online meetings through the next three months.

Indo-US webinar: Safe lab work with SARS-CoV-2 operations discussed

The department of biotechnology, PU, and Sandia National Laboratory, USA, in collaboration, organised an Indo-US webinar which covered issues such as how to strategise responses to lab emergencies while working with Covid virus; risk communication to tackle infodemics; and ways to transport the virus samples safely across research labs and national and international borders. Around 100 participants from the northern Indian region participated in the webinar which was the second to be organised in the series on bio-risk management of Covid lab operations. The series has been based on courselets designed by Sandia National Laboratory.

Plantation drive held

As a part of the plantation drive inaugurated by the vice-chancellor, PU, 50 saplings were planted in the residential area of the PU campus on Saturday. “The public of PU is showing great interest in the ongoing plantation drive organised by the horticulture division,” said divisional engineer Anil Thakur. A differently-abled student Jasmine of the special cell of Bhavan Vidyalaya School, Sector 27, along with her brother Mehul, planted the saplings.