Panjab University organises webinar on international pharmaceutical sciences

Panjab University organises webinar on international pharmaceutical sciences

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar urged participants to take up drug discovery and drug development for Covid-19

Updated: May 06, 2020 19:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University, organised an international webinar on pharmaceutical sciences on Wednesday.

More than 100 participants from all over the world, including faculty from Panjab University and other institutions, Phd scholars and pharmacy students attended the webinar.

Professor D Samba Reddy from the department of neuroscience and experimental therapeutics, college of medicine, Texas A&M University, USA, held a talk and interactive session on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) .

He spoke on the science-based facts of Covid-19, its targets, prevention, new vaccines and anti-viral medicines, and common tips of surviving the outbreak.



PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar urged participants to take up drug discovery and drug development for Covid-19 and other such deadly diseases as the thrust areas of research.

