Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University panel recommends conducting entrance tests from July-end

Panjab University panel recommends conducting entrance tests from July-end

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:57 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

PU conducts entrance tests including CET-UG, CET-PG, MET, PU-THAT and PU-MEET every year which are taken by thousands of students (HT FILE)

A Panjab University panel on Friday recommended that all entrance tests of the university should be conducted from July-end till and conclude within the first week of August.

The panel was constituted by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar and the recommendation is subject to his approval.

PU conducts entrance tests including CET-UG, CET-PG, MET, PU-THAT and PU-MEET every year which are taken by thousands of students.

A committee member, on condition of anonymity said, “Some people were of the opinion that entrance tests should not be held this year but we cannot compromise on quality. We have also learnt that a large number of students have applied for both UG and PG entrance tests,” he said.



The committee also recommended that the examination centres for the entrance tests should be established at various locations outside Chandigarh based on the number of students in that area.

“Examination centres can be set-up at places where the number of students is high and other students can take their examination in nearby centres,” a member of the committee said.

The members of the panel also said that proper precautionary measures should be taken during the examinations and safety protocols should be followed.

