Panjab University panel suggest 5% semester-fee waiver

Students have been protesting on campus demanding complete fee waiver

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Amid protests on campus by various student bodies, a Panjab University panel on Monday suggested 5% semester-fee waiver for all students.

A panel member, requesting anonymity, said they have also suggested giving more concessions to physically disabled and students from weaker financial backgrounds.

The panel has also recommended allowance for staggered fee payment. However, student bodies had rejected this proposal earlier. The committee's recommendation will be sent to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar for final approval.

Protests on campus demanding complete semester-fee waiver amid the Covid-19 pandemic have also resulted in scuffles. Amid the controversy, the university has postponed the last date of fee submission. Earlier, students were told to deposit fees by August 11, which was extended to August 31 and later to September 5.



Student leaders and varsity officials have discussed the matter at least twice in August without any outcome. Even the meeting between student leaders and the V-C ended without a decision being made.

