Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University panel suggests allowing final-semester students of affiliated colleges to take exams from home

Panjab University panel suggests allowing final-semester students of affiliated colleges to take exams from home

The panel suggested that questions be sent to students and they will have to revert with their answers in a scanned file within 12 hours

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 22:24 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Representative image/HT)

A Panjab University panel on Wednesday suggested that students of outgoing classes in affiliated colleges of the varsity be allowed to take exams from home this year amid surging Covid-19 cases.

The suggestion was made by a subcommittee constituted by a committee formed by the PU syndicate, to make suggestions on issues related to conduct of exams and online teaching in affiliated colleges of the varsity.

The subcommittee is headed by dean college development council (DCDC) Sanjay Kaushik.

A member of the panel, on condition of anonymity, said, “The members suggested that questions be sent to students and they will have to revert with their answers in a scanned file within 12 hours.”



However, the suggestions of the subcommittee, are subject to the approval of the main committee, headed by syndicate member Navdeep Goyal.

It has also been suggested that a proper schedule for the examination be uploaded on the university’s website before they are conducted.

Out of six questions, students have to answer only three within a fixed period of time.

“The modalities are being prepared for where students should send answer files. It was discussed that they may directly send them to the examination branch of the university or exam centres,” said a member of the committee.

The subcommittee has also suggested that the students of the current batches, who are being promoted, be assessed on the basis of internal assessment and previous semester’s performance.

According to PU’s academic calendar, online classes of ongoing courses will start from August.

PU senator KK Sharma, who is an associate professor at AS College, Khanna, has written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar seeking that sessions be run on an annual instead of semester system in colleges this year to lessen the burden on students.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man seeking alms dies under mysterious circumstances in Chandigarh
Jul 22, 2020 23:49 IST
SC tells govt to refund Rs 833 crore to Vodafone Idea
Jul 22, 2020 23:54 IST
Telangana govt orders closure of 100-yr-old Osmania General Hospital, new building likely to come up
Jul 22, 2020 23:43 IST
Hry stops property registration till security features are not installed
Jul 22, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.