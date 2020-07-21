Panjab University panel suggests basic module to assess promoted students

A subcommittee of Panjab University on Monday recommended that students’ promotion be based on internal assessment and their performance of previous semester.

PU has already decided to promote all students except those in final year. The subcommittee which was constituted by the main committee of syndicate made the recommendation for students of PU’s teaching departments. Before final approval, their recommendation will be taken up by the main committee which is headed by syndicate member Navdeep Goyal.

In the meeting held on Monday, issues related to promotion of students, examination of final semester students, online teaching and online admission process were discussed.

Further, the deans of various faculties will be given charge to propose the procedure to grade the promoting students.

The committee will prepare a proposal based on their suggestions which will be submitted to the committee constituted by PU syndicate.

Rabindernath Sharma, who is the member of the subcommittee said, “Basic discussion was held regarding the conduct of exams for final semester. The decision should not be taken in haste. The sanctity of exams should be maintained in whatever platform they are conducted.”