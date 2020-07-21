Panjab University panel suggests uniform code of conduct for online classes

A Panjab University subcommittee has suggested that there should be a uniform code of conduct for all students during online classes for which they must sign an undertaking of adherence,

The subcommittee was constituted by a committee formed by the syndicate to make suggestions regarding issues related to online teaching. The panel has also prepared a draft undertaking which students will have to sign if it gets approved.

The recommendations made by the subcommittee are subject to the approval of the main committee, before a final call is taken.

According to the draft, students will not be permitted to record online classes without permission and may face termination from the programme in case of any violation.

According to PU’s academic calendar, online classes for ongoing courses will start from August 3 in the varsity’s teaching departments, its regional centres and affiliated colleges.

Former vice-chancellor of Panjab University, Arun Kumar Grover, said, “I personally feel it is an unnecessary step which may increase psychological pressure on students.”

The subcommittee has also suggested that unique IDs should be created for all students for authentication and monitoring. Moreover, they have suggested that there should be a nodal officer at the department level to handle grievances of students and teachers related to online teaching.

Also, the panel suggested that there should be a provision for recording lectures for future use and regular faculty members should be trained regularly to keep them up to date with various tools of online teaching.

Online classes should be held on the basis of a proper time table approved by the heads of the departments, the panel suggested.