Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University panel suggests uniform code of conduct for online classes

Panjab University panel suggests uniform code of conduct for online classes

According to PU’s academic calendar, online classes for ongoing courses will start from August 3 in the varsity’s teaching departments, its regional centres and affiliated colleges

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:12 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Representative image/HT)

A Panjab University subcommittee has suggested that there should be a uniform code of conduct for all students during online classes for which they must sign an undertaking of adherence,

The subcommittee was constituted by a committee formed by the syndicate to make suggestions regarding issues related to online teaching. The panel has also prepared a draft undertaking which students will have to sign if it gets approved.

The recommendations made by the subcommittee are subject to the approval of the main committee, before a final call is taken.

According to the draft, students will not be permitted to record online classes without permission and may face termination from the programme in case of any violation.



According to PU’s academic calendar, online classes for ongoing courses will start from August 3 in the varsity’s teaching departments, its regional centres and affiliated colleges.

Former vice-chancellor of Panjab University, Arun Kumar Grover, said, “I personally feel it is an unnecessary step which may increase psychological pressure on students.”

The subcommittee has also suggested that unique IDs should be created for all students for authentication and monitoring. Moreover, they have suggested that there should be a nodal officer at the department level to handle grievances of students and teachers related to online teaching.

Also, the panel suggested that there should be a provision for recording lectures for future use and regular faculty members should be trained regularly to keep them up to date with various tools of online teaching.

Online classes should be held on the basis of a proper time table approved by the heads of the departments, the panel suggested.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mayor inspects ward No. 28 after residents complain of sewer overflow
Jul 21, 2020 23:11 IST
Punjab CM seeks skill development push from IIT, IIM in state
Jul 21, 2020 23:10 IST
Journey of 1000 km: Mother’s milk sent daily from Leh for newborn in Delhi hospital
Jul 21, 2020 23:10 IST
CBI seeks Jharkhand govt’s nod to prosecute Madhu Koda in coal block scam
Jul 21, 2020 23:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.