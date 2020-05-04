Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University plans to allow few employees to attend offices for urgent work

Panjab University plans to allow few employees to attend offices for urgent work

The matter was also discussed in the advisory committee of the university, but no concrete decision regarding who all will be allowed to visit the offices has been taken so far.

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:23 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The administration of Panjab University, Chandigarh, is collaborating with the UT director of higher education to chalk out how certain employees will be allowed to visit their offices to do essential work. (HT FILE )

Panjab University (PU) is planning to allow few employees to attend offices to facilitate the students with urgent work. The university administration is collaborating with director of higher education, Chandigarh, to chalk out how certain employees will be allowed to visit their offices to do essential work.

PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “We are planning at our own level to allow certain employees to come to the university for important work. We are also in touch with the UT director of higher education.”

“We are actually trying to facilitate the important work of students regarding which we are also consulting other universities,” he said.

The matter was also discussed in the advisory committee of the university, but no concrete decision regarding who all will be allowed to visit the offices has been taken so far.



One of the members of the PU’s advisory committee on Monday said, “The matter was also taken up in the committee today. It was discussed that there are some important works, including works related to examination, for which employees need to be given permission to attend the offices. The university may consult the UT administration before taking any decision.”

With the extension of the nationwide lockdown, PU has also extended the closure of the university till May 17.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
May 04, 2020 21:24 IST
LIVE| Delhi govt to charge 70% tax on liquor as ‘Special Corona Fees’
May 04, 2020 23:19 IST
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
May 04, 2020 20:51 IST
Vijay Mallya knocks on UK SC door to block extradition
May 04, 2020 22:03 IST

latest news

Worst case scenario: BMC prepares for 75K cases by May-end, 12K symptomatic and 63K asymptomatic
May 04, 2020 23:21 IST
Liquor shops open in the city; people queue up maintaining social distance
May 04, 2020 23:21 IST
Kejriwal Cabinet approved Rs 1crore for family of IB staffer who died in February riots
May 04, 2020 23:21 IST
Veggie markets in Haryana are new hotbeds of contagion
May 04, 2020 23:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.