Panjab University plans to allow few employees to attend offices for urgent work

Panjab University (PU) is planning to allow few employees to attend offices to facilitate the students with urgent work. The university administration is collaborating with director of higher education, Chandigarh, to chalk out how certain employees will be allowed to visit their offices to do essential work.

PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “We are planning at our own level to allow certain employees to come to the university for important work. We are also in touch with the UT director of higher education.”

“We are actually trying to facilitate the important work of students regarding which we are also consulting other universities,” he said.

The matter was also discussed in the advisory committee of the university, but no concrete decision regarding who all will be allowed to visit the offices has been taken so far.

One of the members of the PU’s advisory committee on Monday said, “The matter was also taken up in the committee today. It was discussed that there are some important works, including works related to examination, for which employees need to be given permission to attend the offices. The university may consult the UT administration before taking any decision.”

With the extension of the nationwide lockdown, PU has also extended the closure of the university till May 17.