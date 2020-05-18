Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University plans to reopen research labs

Panjab University plans to reopen research labs

The number of students working in labs will be restricted and chairpersons have been told to coordinate with faculty for opening labs in a planned manner to ensure social distancing is maintained

Updated: May 18, 2020 19:39 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The reopening was discussed in a meeting of department heads chaired by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. (HT FILE)

Panjab University is planning to reopen research labs on its campus, which have been closed since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The reopening was discussed in a meeting of department heads chaired by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

The move comes after restrictions on movement were eased in the tricity.

“It was decided during the meeting that labs will be reopened only after sanitising them. Also, only research scholars living in the tricity can work there after following all precautionary measures,” the chairperson of a department who attended the meeting said, pleading anonymity.



The number of students will be restricted and chairpersons have been told to coordinate with faculty for opening labs in a planned manner to ensure social distancing is maintained.

The research work in the varsity has been badly hit since the lockdown began and many projects have been left incomplete.

Professor Ashwani Koul said, “Researchers are eager to start their work. But, it must be done after taking all precautions. Alot of research work is pending in the departments, and it is the best way to utilise the summer break.”

RESUMPTION OF CLASSES, EXAMS AND ADMISSIONS DISCUSSED

Resumption of examinations, admission process and classes were also discussed at the meeting.

Heads of departments (HoDs) have been told to prepare an action plan for conducting examinations after the summer break is over.

It was also discussed, that before the examinations commence, classes will be held for around 15 days to cover remaining syllabus and other practical work.

On May 13, PU resumed functioning of its offices with 33% staff on rotation basis after getting permission from the Chandigarh administration.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Class 12 students resume preparations as CBSE declares datesheet for pending exams
May 18, 2020 20:19 IST
Baahubali producer wonders about fate of film marketing in future
May 18, 2020 20:16 IST
Job hunt turns into nightmare for 21 Nepalese youths stranded in Bengal
May 18, 2020 20:15 IST
Shararat cast to have a virtual reunion, reveals Karanvir Bohra
May 18, 2020 20:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.