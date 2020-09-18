Panjab University professor develops method for estimating age of bloodstain

The study will be of immense help to the investigating agencies for crimes where blood samples are found, the professor said. (Reuters Photo/Daniel Becerril)

An assistant professor at the Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology of Panjab University (PU), Dr Vishal Sharma, has developed a rapid and non-destructive approach to identify human or non-human bloodstains and has also devised a model for estimating the age of such bloodstains.

Dr Sharma said, “This will be of immense help to the investigating agencies for crimes where blood samples are found. A detailed investigation is necessary to ascertain the origin of bloodstains, the modus operandi of the suspect and the estimation of the approximate period of crime incidence which involves bloodstains.”

He added that the chemical profiling of bloodstains was essential to link the suspect with the crime and his research will give an insight to such problems.

Dr Vishal said he and his research team, constituting Kajal Sharma and Dr Raj Kumar, had been working on the problem for the last one and a half years. Their research has also been allotted space in an international journal in the field of forensic science.