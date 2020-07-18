Panjab University ready to issue online degrees through NAD

Sections
Updated: Jul 18, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Representative image/HT)

Panjab University is all set to issue degrees online from the current academic session as the varsity is ready to upload examination data on National Academic Depository (NAD) for awarding degrees.

NAD is a 24x7 online store house of all academic awards including certificates, diplomas, degrees and mark-sheets, lodged by academic institutions/ boards/ eligibility assessment bodies. NAD ensures easy access to and retrieval of academic awards and validates and guarantees its authenticity and safe storage.

PU controller of examination, Parvinder Singh, said, “We are ready to upload our data on NAD from where students who have registered on it can access their degrees and detailed marks certificates.”

“We have already taken reasonable steps in this regard including legal agreements and registration of candidates from affiliated colleges and teaching departments,” he added.



According to the university, the data of 35,000 postgraduate and PhD students of the academic sessions 2018-19 and 2019-20 has been uploaded on NAD so far .

Also, more than 800 research scholars have enrolled and about 110 have already downloaded their PhD degrees from NAD.

Out of the data of 35,000 students, approximately 15,000 have been verified as authentic which can also be downloaded by students of PU’s affiliated colleges and teaching departments.

NAD provides students convenient access to their degrees without the risk of losing, spoiling or damaging them. PU has signed an agreement with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), a central security depository based in Mumbai, for uploading the degree on the NAD.

