Panjab University reopens portal for online registration of CET (PG)

All registered candidates have been advised to fill the admission form on http://onlineadmissions.puchd.ac.in by October 15

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 01:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As per an official communique, the last date of registration for PU-CET (PG) is October 9, the last date of submission of online fee through net banking is October 10, and the last date for the completion of form is October 12. (HT FILE)

Panjab University has reopened online registration for admission in postgraduate courses through the Common Admission Test [PU-CET (PG)], which was scrapped earlier this year due to the pandemic.

As per an official communique released on Tuesday, the last date of registration for PU-CET (PG) is October 9, the last date of submission of online fee through net banking is October 10, and the last date for the completion of form is October 12.

All registered candidates have been advised to fill the admission form on http://onlineadmissions.puchd.ac.in by October 15, and to keep on visiting the concerned website http://cetpg.puchd.ac.in for more information and for the schedule.

BDS exams at PU dental college from October 17

The examination for undergraduate dental students at Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Science and Hospital will be held from October 17 onwards.

According to a notice issued by the college, the last date for online submission of examination forms and fee is October 12, which can be submitted till October 14 with late fee of ₹2,075.

