Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University’s business school initiates MBA admissions for 2020-21

University Business School issue provisional list of applicant candidates who have been shortlisted for group discussion and personal interviews for admission to MBA courses

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The institute offers five MBA courses, including human resource, international business and entrepreneurship. Last year, around 150 students were admitted to these courses. (HT FILE)

The University Business School (UBS) of Panjab University has initiated admissions for the 2020-21 academic session.

Becoming the first department of the university to start the process amid the COVID-19 pandemic, UBS has issued the provisional list of applicant candidates who have been shortlisted for group discussion and personal interview for admission to MBA courses. The list is available on the institute’s website.

UBS chairperson Deepak Kapur said, “If the university allows us, we will conduct group discussions of shortlisted students in July. Otherwise, we will do it online.”

The institute offers five MBA courses, including human resource, international business and entrepreneurship. Last year, around 150 students were admitted to these courses. The shortlisted candidates have been advised to regularly check the website for further information regarding the dates, venue, and mode of group discussion/personal interview.



