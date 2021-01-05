Panjab University’s dental college to reopen in phased manner, faculty asked to report today

The faculty members of the college said that it will take time for the institute to become fully functional. (HT FILE PHOTO)

After more than nine months of lockdown imposed in the wake of the pandemic, Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital is set to reopen in a phased manner.

The college has asked all its faculty members to report to the institute from Tuesday. The decision regarding this was taken in a meeting of all heads of departments of the institute on Monday.

The development comes after the Union ministry of health and family welfare had recently asked the state governments and UT administrations across the country to take steps to reopen dental colleges by January 4 following a suggestion by the Dental Council of India (DCI).

College principal Hemant Batra said, “We will reopen the institute in a phased manner and we are already preparing a programme for it.”

At present, only emergency cases are being attended to at the institute, while teaching is being conducted online. However, the faculty members of the college said that it will take time for the institute to become fully functional.

A faculty member seeking anonymity said, “The DCI has issued guidelines but the preparedness of the institute remains in question. A number of faculty members want to report back, but the standard operating procedures should be in place before we report back.”

Guidelines issued by DCI

According to the guidelines issued by DCI, college authorities may reopen their campuses in a phased manner, ensuring safety, health and well-being of students, faculty and staff.

They should also be equipped to handle any eventuality arising due to Covid-19.

The guidelines mandate physical distancing of six feet and use of face masks. Faculty, students, paramedical staff and other supporting staff have to be trained on methods to control the transmission of coronavirus.