Panjab University’s offices can operate with 100% staff members from June 8

PU officials said 75% staffers can attend offices from Wednesday

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:29 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The university had allowed 33% staff members of its administrative offices to attend duty on rotational basis from May 13 (HT FLE)

The Panjab University administration has allowed its offices to operate with 100% their staff members from June 8 onwards, if required.

PU officials said 75% staffers can attend offices from Wednesday. The decision has been taken after receiving instructions from the UT administration and director of higher education, Chandigarh.

The university had allowed 33% staff members of its administrative offices to attend duty on rotational basis from May 13.

PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “We have taken this step keeping in mind the guidelines of the UT administration. We want to prepare the university for the future and carry out all student-related functions”



PU is currently on a month long summer break which will end on June 15 after which teaching staff is also expected to attend work. However, classes will remain suspended.

Staff members have been directed to follow all precautionary measures issued by the Union health ministry, including maintaining social distancing and proper hygiene during duty hours.

Timings changed

The university has also decided to change timings of employees from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm with lunch break from 1.30 pm to 2.00 pm from Wednesday. Earlier, the University administration has allowed their offices to open from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.

