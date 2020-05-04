Panjab University’s UBS student receives highest package of ₹55 lakh

Established in 1995, UBS is one of the largest self-financed departments of PU. (HT FILE)

Parth, 23, has bagged the highest package of ₹55 lakh in the placement drive conducted at University Business School (UBS), Panjab University, this year. This is the highest package ever received by an UBS student.

The native of Kurukshetra district in Haryana has been placed in Tolaram Group.

Parth, whose father is an additional sub-inspector in the Haryana Police said, “I aimed to be placed in Tolaram Group for many years ,but I was uncertain as they hire only one student from UBS every year. I dedicate this achievement to my parents who always supported me, and my department.”

Parth graduated as a pharmacy student from PU and then joined UBS. “I was already a student of PU and wanted to join UBS to further my career ,” he said.

As per placement data released by PU, 103 of the 129 students who applied have been placed from UBS. The highest package received by a student last year was ₹53 lakh who was also placed in Tolaram Group.

The average package of this year’s placement drive is ₹9.5 lakh.

Notable companies that recruited students from UBS this year include American Express, Avery Dennison, Bacardi, Edelweiss Tokio, HSBC, Infosys, Tolaram, Volvo Eicher and HDFC.

Sanjam Ghai, 24, a native of New Delhi has been placed in American Express. She received a package of ₹18.8 lakh per annum. “I shifted here from New Delhi as I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and UBS has a great legacy. I dedicate my achievement to my family and the faculty of the department,” she said.

UBS chairperson Deepak Kapur said, “At a time when some companies are revoking final placement offers made by them, UBS is fortunate that it has not been affected negatively during this crisis. Perhaps, this is due to the strong bond UBS has developed with recruiters.”

Kapur said he was confident recruiting companies would honour the final placement offers made to graduating students.

