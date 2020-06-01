Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University’s UIET launches products to make campus virus-free

Panjab University’s UIET launches products to make campus virus-free

The institute launched a sensor-based touch free hand sanitiser and UV light cabinet

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The in-house products were launched by a UIET team formed by the institute’s director Savita Gupta. (HT FILE)

University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University, on Monday launched a sensor-based touch free hand sanitiser and UV light cabinet, which were made in the institute to prevent the spread of Covid-19 within the PU campus.

The institute also launched a foot-operated sanitiser stand.

The in-house products were launched by a UIET team formed by the institute’s director Savita Gupta under the supervision of Harbhinder Singh, assistant professor at the mechanical engineering department.

The products were inaugurated by PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar for use in the varsity campus.



The sensor-based hand sanitizer pours sanitiser when a person puts his hands below the nozzle. As per officials, it costs less than ₹4,000.

The UV light cabinet is used to make paper free of contamination.

Online course started

Meanwhile, a one-month online course on programming using python was started by UIET on Monday. As many as 240 participants from various technical colleges are participating in the course.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Newlywed couple commits suicide in Sonepat
Jun 01, 2020 22:59 IST
UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: District-wise list of qualified candidates released, check it here
Jun 01, 2020 23:01 IST
South Africa cricketers may resume training from next week: report
Jun 01, 2020 22:50 IST
Body found in Dera Bassi pond: Police arrest victim’s in-laws; husband on the run
Jun 01, 2020 22:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.