Panjab University’s UIET launches products to make campus virus-free

University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University, on Monday launched a sensor-based touch free hand sanitiser and UV light cabinet, which were made in the institute to prevent the spread of Covid-19 within the PU campus.

The institute also launched a foot-operated sanitiser stand.

The in-house products were launched by a UIET team formed by the institute’s director Savita Gupta under the supervision of Harbhinder Singh, assistant professor at the mechanical engineering department.

The products were inaugurated by PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar for use in the varsity campus.

The sensor-based hand sanitizer pours sanitiser when a person puts his hands below the nozzle. As per officials, it costs less than ₹4,000.

The UV light cabinet is used to make paper free of contamination.

Online course started

Meanwhile, a one-month online course on programming using python was started by UIET on Monday. As many as 240 participants from various technical colleges are participating in the course.