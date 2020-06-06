Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University’s USOL students in a tizzy after being told to submit assignments by post within June 10

Panjab University’s USOL students in a tizzy after being told to submit assignments by post within June 10

The students expressed concern as they were first told they can also submit their assignments through e-mail by June 5

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:27 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Many students of Panjab University’s University School of Open Learning (USOL) have expressed concerns after they were told to submit their assignments by post within June 10 through an e-mail sent on Friday.

In the e-mail, students were told to send their assignments by post as the department is unable to process them through e-mail due to excessive load. The students expressed concern as they were first told they can also submit their assignments through e-mail by June 5.

A postgraduate student of political science said, “I have already submitted my assignments by email. This is total mismanagement. Now, we have to go and get our assignments printed and visit the post office as well. Many students are even rewriting their assignments.”

According to a notice circulated by USOL earlier, department wise email i-ds were provided for submission of assignments and personal visits were not allowed. Now, a sudden change of policy has created panic among students.



Another USOL student said, “For students living in containment zones, it is not possible to visit the post office. Many students live outside Chandigarh as well. We should have been given more time.”

USOL chairperson Madhurima Verma said, “We had told students earlier that they can submit their assignments through emails or send them by post. However, we can’t open the mails due to excessive load. Regarding the June 10 deadline, there is no need to panic and we will accept the assignments after that too.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Archery camp may commence in September
Jun 06, 2020 22:20 IST
As Covid-19 cases soar in capital, Delhi govt reads riot act to hospitals
Jun 06, 2020 22:16 IST
Chandigarh admn recommends former CJI’s son as public prosecutor in HC
Jun 06, 2020 22:15 IST
PMC to have dashboard with availability of beds in private hospitals
Jun 06, 2020 22:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.