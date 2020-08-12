Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University sees 150% jump in applications from foreign students this year

Panjab University sees 150% jump in applications from foreign students this year

This year, PU has received applications from 642 foreign students for admission to various courses through ICCR

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:10 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Out of the 642 applications, 229 have been confirmed for admission by the varsity (ht file)

The number of foreign students’ applications received by Panjab University through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has gone up by 150% as compared to last year.

According to the data shared by the office of the dean international students, this year, PU has received applications from 642 foreign students for admission to various courses through ICCR, as compared to 250 applications last year.

Out of the 642 applications, 229 have been confirmed for admission by the varsity. In 2019, out of 250 foreign students, only 111 were confirmed. The students belong to 11 countries that include Afghanistan, Iran, Ethiopia, Iraq, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Nandita Singh, PU’s dean international students, said, “We were not expecting the number to go up this year due to the pandemic.”



“PU already has a good number of foreign students and they play a key role in motivating other students to take admission here. Most of the foreign students have sought admission in management courses followed by humanities and sciences in PU and its affiliated colleges in Chandigarh,” she said.

Nalini Singhal, regional director, ICCR, said, “Our admissions process starts in December and these applications were received by us till March this year. PU alone gets the majority of the foreign students in this region and remains one of the preferred universities by foreign students.”

PU professor Rajat Sandhir said, “Increase in the number of international students sponsored by ICCR to twice as compared to last year is a positive sign and would certainly improve PU’s score in various rankings.”

Under the ICCR scholarship programme, the Government of India awards scholarships to foreign students from about 140 countries annually. During the 2018-19 academic session, approximately 2,150 new foreign students were confirmed for admission to various universities in India.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

34 new cases in Himachal, Covid-19 count mounts to 3,497
Aug 12, 2020 00:29 IST
Inflated power bills: MNS workers ransack MSEDCL office at Navi Mumbai
Aug 12, 2020 00:27 IST
J&K police to carry out DNA sampling of three ‘militants’ killed in Shopian
Aug 12, 2020 00:27 IST
Centre focusses on tracking, testing asymptomatic cases
Aug 12, 2020 00:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.