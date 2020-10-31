Sections
Panjab University senate’s term ends amid uncertainty over polls

It is for the first time since the Partition that fresh elections were not held before the end of the incumbent senate’s term

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 20:35 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

On October 15, PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar had postponed the polls for the second time, citing the pandemic.

The four-year term of Panjab University’s senate — the institution’s elected apex governing body — ended on Saturday amid uncertainty over fresh polls, which have been postponed indefinitely in the wake of the pandemic.

It is for the first time since the Partition that fresh elections were not held before the end of the incumbent senate’s term. The term of the syndicate — an executive body elected from among members of the senate annually — will also end by the end of the year.

On October 15, PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar had postponed the polls for the second time, citing the pandemic. Senators in favour of holding the polls had also written to vice-president of India Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the university’s chancellor .

Syndicate member Navdeep Goyal says, “Respecting the PU calendar, senate elections should be held to ensure smooth functioning of the university and to avoid a vacuum.”



The PU senate has 91 members, of which 36 are nominated by the chancellor. As per the varsity’s calendar the senate ‘shall have the entire management of, and superintendence over the affairs, concerns and property of the university and shall provide for that management, and exercise that superintendence in accordance with the statutes, rules and regulations for the time being in force’.

Calling the indefinite deferment of senate polls an unfortunate development, former senator Ashok Goyal said, “The university has never been in such a vacuum. The elections were postponed on unfounded grounds and we have demanded that term of senate, whose term ended on Saturday, should be extended till the next senate is formed.”

Apprehensions over change in governing structure

Members are also apprehensive that the governing structure of the varsity may be changed and the senate will be replaced with a board of governors. In a recent notice, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had asked higher educational institutions to initiate governance reforms in universities as per the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

Former Panjab University vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover said, “I am sad that the democratic structure at PU may not continue. However, the system had also been misused to an extent that it was no longer a democratic system. It needed reforms but the governing bodies at PU failed to bring about the much-needed changes.”

A response from the chancellor’s office is awaited.

A student body, Students for Society (SFS), has also demanded that the senate polls be held. The Punjab Educationist Forum also passed a resolution on Saturday expressing concern over the delay in senate polls and appealed to the vice-chancellor to conduct elections.

